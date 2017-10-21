WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Teaches Dom How To Double Take

Watch the Harry Potter star in action.

Dom interviewed Daniel Radcliffe this week, and decided to get some hot acting tips from the star.

Apparently, despite getting a B in drama, Dom never quite mastered the double take, so he decided to ask the Jungle actor for a few tips.

Watch our video to see the master at work, even if Dom doesn't quite ever get it right.

