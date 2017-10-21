WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Teaches Dom How To Double Take

Now Playing
21 October 2017, 10:00
Watch the Harry Potter star in action.
Dom interviewed Daniel Radcliffe this week, and decided to get some hot acting tips from the star.
Apparently, despite getting a B in drama, Dom never quite mastered the double take, so he decided to ask the Jungle actor for a few tips.
Watch our video to see the master at work, even if Dom doesn't quite ever get it right.
