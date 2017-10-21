WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Teaches Dom How To Double Take

21 October 2017, 10:00

Watch the Harry Potter star in action.

Dom interviewed Daniel Radcliffe this week, and decided to get some hot acting tips from the star.

Apparently, despite getting a B in drama, Dom never quite mastered the double take, so he decided to ask the Jungle actor for a few tips.

Watch our video to see the master at work, even if Dom doesn't quite ever get it right. 

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show,  and download the podcast here. 

Trending On Radio X

The Beatles in 1963

Do You Remember The First Time? The 50 Best Debut Singles

Radiohead - In Rainbows sleeve

Steal This Album! Great Record Sales Gimmicks

Meat Loaf performing in 1985 Getty

The Most Flamboyantly Dressed In Rock

Jeff Buckley - Grace

One Offs: Artists Who Only Released One Great Album

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Jeff Goldblum loving the reverse game

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Is LOVING The Reverse Game

Chris Moyles Paper toss challenge

WATCH: The Paper Toss Challenge Got A Bit Out Of Hand...

Dom framed photo Dannii from Babestation

WATCH: Dom Just Got A Gift From Dannii From Babestation...

Christian Slater on the Chris Moyles show

WATCH: Christian Slater & Chris Moyles Just Became Best Mates...
Chris Moyles impersonates Lorraine Kelly

Chris Moyles' Impression Of Lorraine Is Too Much

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast