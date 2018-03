WATCH: Chris REALLY Wants Pinterest To Stop Emailing Him

Watch the Radio X DJ's epic rant here.

Chris loves receiving letters from his listeners, but one thing he can't stand is getting is junk emails.

Apparently, he's only used Pinterest to look up a couple of things, but by the sounds of things he's been reminded of it ever since!

See him explain all in our video above.

Who knew there was storage specifically for baseball caps?