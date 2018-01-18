WATCH: Chris Was NOT Happy With This Listener...

Someone sent in a text to correct the team this morning and Chris didn't like it one bit...

A listener sent in his first ever text to the show, and it will probably be his last.

The anonymous fan decided to correct the team using his geeky radio-based knowledge, but unfortunately he chose the wrong day to do it.

Watch our video and see Chris react to his text above.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.