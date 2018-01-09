WATCH: Chris Tarrant's Party Trick Was NOT What Pippa Expected..

Pippa joined Toby on Boxing Day at his dad's house, but her secret talent wasn't quite up to scratch.

Pippa went with Toby to visit his dad, Chris Tarrant, on Boxing Day and it fair to say it got interesting.

Things were pretty normal until it was time for dessert, and it emerged that you had to display your best party trick before you could be furnished with a sweet treat.

Being the broadcasting legend that he is, the Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? star wasted no time in displaying his best talent... which it turns out consisted of taking his pants off without removing his trousers.

After Toby's sisters removed their bras without taking off their tops, the pressure was very much on for Pippa to bring out her best party trick.

What she settled on, however, was pretty interesting.

Find out what it was in our video above.

