Watch Chris Moyles Surprise Dom With A Stunt Car Ride!

Watch the pair ride on two wheels, with one of them taking it a lot better than the other.

Chris thought he'd stitched Dom right up by making him be the first to ride in a stunt driver's car.

And it turns out he did, because Dom didn't like it very much at all.

But when it was time for the Radio X DJ to get into the passenger seat, his reaction wasn't quite what we expected.

Muffin anyone?