WATCH: Chris Moyles' Reaction To His Portrait Is Priceless

26 February 2018, 14:09

A big fan of the show sent in a lovely hand-painted Star Wars-themed card.

Listener Maria sent in a very special hand-painted card for Moyles' birthday, which saw him dressed up as Luke Skywalker. 

However, Star Wars mega-fan Chris wasn't too impressed with the likeness, and decided to let us all know about it... with hilarious results! 

Watch him tell us all what he really thinks in our video above.

We can kind of see it ourselves Maria! Keep up the good work!

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

The Wombats perform for Chris Moyles

WATCH: The Wombats Play Live For Chris Moyles' Birthday

Warwick Davis Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Warwick Davis Surprises Chris Moyles On His Birthday

Pippa in Toby Lerone video

WATCH: These Toby Lerone Suggestions Are Amazing!

British ice dancing duo Nicholas Buckland and Penn

WATCH: Chris & Dom's Winter Olympics Shout Out Was Epic

Choo-Choo Winter Olympics Moyles

WATCH: Can We Get A Choo-Choo At The Winter Olympics?

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast