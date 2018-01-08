WATCH: Chris Absolutely Lost It On His First Day Back

Moyles DOES NOT like change.

Most people aren't happy returning to the office after Christmas, but it's fair to say when Moyles came back to work this morning he was positively fuming.

The Radio X team had to move to a temporary studio this month, but Chris wasn't impressed.

Check out his hilarious reaction in our video above.

We don't know about you, but we quite like those double patio doors...