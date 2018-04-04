WATCH: Chris Puts Pippa's Typing Skills To The Test

Pippa revealed a past profession, but Chris just wouldn't take her word for it.

Today saw Pippa reveal her past life as a high flying PA.

Turns out not only can she play random rock songs the flute or learn to tattoo Toby's week, but she can also touch type.

Obviously Chris wasn't going to let her leave the room without putting her to the test by transcribing his every word.

Watch her in action in our video above.

Looks like she might just have to do some brushing up on it... Just remember QWERTY PIPPA!