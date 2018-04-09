WATCH: How Chris Got Pranked By Noel Edmonds...

Chris bumped into the TV legend when they both appeared on Saturday Night Takeaway, but that's not where the story ends...

Chris appeared on Saturday Night Takeaway this week, where he made a cameo alongside some genuine TV legends.

The Radio X Breakfast host bumped into everyone from Katie Price to Timmy Mallet, who apparently had his mallet with him.

But nothing was more exciting than when he managed to swap numbers with Noel Edmonds.

They even decided to go for dinner to Nandos, but things didn't quite go to plan...

Watch our video above to find out what happened next.