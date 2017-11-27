WATCH: Chris' Mum Met A HUGE Star At The Bingo

27 November 2017, 16:52

The lovely Vera had a selfie with a very big celeb last week.

Chris' mum was very excited to see the special guest at her Bingo this Friday. 

So much so she had to send Chris a selfie with the star, who it turns out it was Mark "The Beast" Labbett from The Chase. 

Only thing is Vera just so happens to be tiny, while Mark is... well he's The Beast isn't he?

Watch our video to see their unfortunate selfie above.

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Radio Mnangagwa!

WATCH: “All We Hear Is Radio Mnangagwa…”

Pippa Pig

Pippa Snort-Laughing Is Guaranteed To Crack You Up!

Dom mispronounces Emmerson Mnangagwa

WATCH: Dom Trying To Say Emmerson Mnangagwa Is Too Funny!

Chris and Dom as The Crankies

WATCH: Chris And Dom As The Krankies Is Fan-Dabi-Dozy!

Chesney Hawkes loves to Google review

WATCH: Chesney Hawkes Didn't Realise His Google Reviews Were Public

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast