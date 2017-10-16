Chris Moyles' Impression Of Lorraine Is Too Much

16 October 2017, 14:50

Look away now Lorraine. Look away now.

For some reason, when Chris and Dom think of Lorraine Kelly, they think of her as a female Begbie... despite her being a national treasure.

Watch Chris' interesting impression in our video above.

Sorry Lorraine!

And it looks like Scottish isn't the only accent Chris loves to try out too.

Kelly Jones visited the show to announce Stereophonics would be playing an intimate gig at Cardiff University's Great Hall next month.

Unfortunately Chris didn't rate the frontman's announcement, and decided to do one himself. 

Watch it here:

 

