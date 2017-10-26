WATCH Chris May Have Gone A Bit OTT On His Sore Eye...

Remind you of anyone?

Chris had a bit of a gammy eye this morning and decided he might as well treat it on-air.

While he had a bit of trouble with the eye drops, he decided to go all-in when it came to dressing his "wound".

Bit over-the-top we think, but in for a penny...

Watch our video above.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

