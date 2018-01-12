WATCH: Chris Made His Own Radio X Logo And It Was Amazing

12 January 2018, 16:08

Chris tried to fix the broken bit of branding, but what he came up with was something else.

Fans of the show know that Chris is thrilled about the temporary studio, but when he saw the Radio X logo had broken off, he decided to go about fixing it... Which of course meant coming up with a solution only a primary school kid could be proud of!

See how long his makeshift version lasts above.

A remind yourself just how much Chris lost it over the temporary studio here:

