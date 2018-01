WATCH: Chris Totally Lost It Over Matt's Guess Who? Celeb

Matt promised his secret celeb would be worth the wait, but Chris was left absolutely fuming.

Matt came up with a famous person for the team to guess and promised it would be a goodie.

Unfortunately, it didn't quite live up to everyone's standards... which will happen when the celeb just so happens to be fellow staff member.

Watch his reaction in our video above.

Come on Matt, who are you kidding?!