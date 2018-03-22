WATCH: Chris Can't Get Over Lord Sugar's Bentley Problem

The business magnate took to Twitter to share a very everyday issue we all get with our convertible Bentleys...

Alan Sugar is known for many things; founding Amstrad, receiving a knighthood, being a member of the House of Lords, starring on The Apprentice... Oh and being a filthy rich billionaire.

Despite all these achievements, it's not often the Hackney-born business mogul lets you know just how much more he has than us normal folk.

In fact Chris realised just how normal Lord Sugar was when he took to social media to ask a really down-to-earth question.

Any one know why the convertable Bentley hood wont close fully down. No pi.. takers please. pic.twitter.com/5GJP90wAVw — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 21, 2018

'Cause loads we all have Bentleys right?

Watch Chris and Twitter react in our video above.