WATCH: Chris Can't Get Over Lord Sugar's Bentley Problem

22 March 2018, 18:21

The business magnate took to Twitter to share a very everyday issue we all get with our convertible Bentleys...

Alan Sugar is known for many things; founding Amstrad, receiving a knighthood, being a member of the House of Lords, starring on The Apprentice... Oh and being a filthy rich billionaire.

Despite all these achievements, it's not often the Hackney-born business mogul lets you know just how much more he has than us normal folk.

In fact Chris realised just how normal Lord Sugar was when he took to social media to ask a really down-to-earth question.

'Cause loads we all have Bentleys right?

Watch Chris and Twitter react in our video above. 

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles looks back at Brian Williams rapping

WATCH: Chris Can't Get Over This Newsreader's "Rapping"

Muse, 2017

What Is Plug In Baby By Muse Actually About?

Picture This busking in Dublin

Watch: Dom Goes Busking With Picture This!

Muse

Muse Remember The Time They Got A Record Deal… Only They Hadn’t
Chris Moyles Stereophonics

Watch Chris Moyles Perform With Stereophonics In Dublin

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast