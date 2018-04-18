WATCH: Chris Is CHUFFED With His New Bike

…Looks like he IS doing the London to Brighton bike ride, then!

This morning, Chris was given a VERY nice present - a brand new bike!

Chris is CHUFFED with it - even though Matt reckons he’ll need some “special shorts” with that seat - so he took it for a spin to Capital…

Unfortunately, it got stuck outside the studio while Roman Kemp was on air. Oh dear.

Anyway, it looks like Chris WILL be taking part in the London to Brighton charity bike ride then…