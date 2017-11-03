WATCH: Chris Has A Great Idea For When Toby Covers Him

The Pippa and Toby show anyone?

Chris is off on holiday next week, and he's got a few ideas on what Pippa and Toby will do when he's away.

Watch the video to see what the team have in mind for the love birds.

Remind yourself of what the pair get up to on air, by re-living the moment Pippa tattooed Toby's bum live!

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.