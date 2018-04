WATCH: Chris Has A New Game & It's Pretty Catchy...

I Have No Idea What Is In The Chart speaks for itself!

Chris has got a new game on the go, and it's set to be a doozie.

Apparently Chris has no idea what's in the UK music chart... and he decided to play some music to prove it!

Turns out most of the team have no idea either, even when played the same song three times.

Watch them try (and fail) to guess the tune in our video above.