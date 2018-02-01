WATCH: Chris & Dom's Body Piercing Chat Is Is WELL Awkward

Who would've thought describing a list of banned body parts would get so creepy?

This morning on The Chris Moyles Breakfast Show, talked turned to the body parts you can no longer get pierced if you're under 18 in Wales... Because why not?

Watch our (slightly cringe) video above.

Naturally, after Dom mentioned "nipples, tongues," and "genitalia" things got a little silly.

And just when it couldn't have got any weirder, Chris brought Dom's mum into it!