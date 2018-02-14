WATCH: Chris And Dom's Shopping Channel Gets Foodie

14 February 2018, 12:03

Q.V.C.H.R.I.S is back, and so is the chilli chocolate!

Chris and Dom's shopping channel has returned, and this time they're delving into the world of food. What could possibly go wrong?

Watch their latest video above, where Dom tests out a bizarre pork product and gets teary eyed over the return of chilli chocolate.

But, what's up with that Pork Floss though? 

See Dom also attempt to guess what some of these bizarre products are:

