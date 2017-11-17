WATCH: Chris And Dom As Lennon And McCartney Is Too Much

Close you're eyes and it's like they're in the room.

Last week saw the John Lewis Christmas ad feature The Beatles' Golden Slumbers track, sung by Elbow.

But Chris and Dom couldn't help but imagine just what John Lennon and Paul McCartney would have said when they recorded the song in 1969.

Watch our video above, and if you're a Scouser you may want to look away now.

Watch the John Lewis ad, featuring Moz The Monster, here: