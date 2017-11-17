WATCH: Chris And Dom As Lennon And McCartney Is Too Much

17 November 2017, 13:46

Close you're eyes and it's like they're in the room.

Last week saw the John Lewis Christmas ad feature The Beatles' Golden Slumbers track, sung by Elbow.

But Chris and Dom couldn't help but imagine just what John Lennon and Paul McCartney would have said when they recorded the song in 1969.

Watch our video above, and if you're a Scouser you may want to look away now. 

Watch the John Lewis ad, featuring Moz The Monster, here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Matt fixed the studio light

WATCH: When Big Willy Matt Fixed The Studio Lights...

Dom and the Loch Ness Monster

Dom Genuinely Believes The Loch Ness Monster Is Real!

Dom tries the Poo Head game

WATCH: Dom Got Sent A Pretty Poo Brithday Present...

Toby Tarrant Anthea Turner November 2017

WATCH: James Is Visited By His Childhood Hero!

Toby Tarrant 9 November 2017

WATCH: Toby Organises A Surprise Guest For Producer James

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast