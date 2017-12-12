WATCH: Chris And Dom Are LOVING Their Star Wars Robes

Chris was pretty excited when he saw his Chewie robe... but he absolutely lost it over those Tunnock's Tea Cakes!

Some listeners bought Chris and Dom a couple of Star Wars robes, and it's fair to say it got them into the mood for the new movie.

Chris' Chewie impression was pretty good, but Dom wasn't too impressed with his Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, it all got a bit crazy once Chris saw his special delivery of Tunnock's Tea cakes turn up. Who knew the confectionery would get him singing The Wombats?

Check out his reaction in our video above.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.