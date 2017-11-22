WATCH: Chris And Dom As The Krankies Is Fan-Dabi-Dozy!

22 November 2017, 15:10

A listener sent in a photoshopped image to the team and it was VERY disturbing.

This week saw a listener send in an image of Chris and Dom as The Krankies in the hope it would get them to invite the comedy duo on. 

We think Chris looks more like a '70s football manager than Ian Krankie though. And don't get us started on Dom!

See their reaction in our video above.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here. 

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chesney Hawkes loves to Google review

WATCH: Chesney Hawkes Didn't Realise His Google Reviews Were Public
Micky Flanagan on Chris Moyles Show

INTRODUCING: Micky Flanagan... The Rag n'Bone Man!

Chris Moyles reacts to Pam St. Clement Pat Butcher

WATCH: Chris Can't Get Over Pat Butcher Smoking A Bong

Dom and chris ans Lennon and McCartney

WATCH: Chris And Dom As Lennon And McCartney Just Is Too Much
Matt fixed the studio light

WATCH: When Big Willy Matt Fixed The Studio Lights...

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast