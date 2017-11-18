WATCH: Chris Can't Get Over Pat Butcher Smoking A Bong

18 November 2017, 11:00

Pam St. Clement has joined a cast of stars on new ITV show, Gone To Pot, and it's sent Chris potty.

This week saw Pam St. Clement join the likes of Linda Robson, John Fashanu and Christopher Biggins on a US road trip to learn about the benefits and drawbacks of marijuana.

Many tuned in to watch Pat Butcher smoke a bong, and it turns out one of those people was Chris Moyles. And he just can't stop watching it.

Watch a clip above.

Prepare to get the SERIOUS giggles by watching the Eastenders legend... get the giggles.

Credit: ITV's Gone To Pot/Radio X

