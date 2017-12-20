WATCH: Chris Buys A Listener A Christmas Present!

20 December 2017, 14:04

Chris was full of festive spirit this morning, so decided to spread some cheer among the listeners.

Chris was full of the joys of Christmas this morning, and decided to randomly gift a listener with a present of our choice.

Find out what it was in our video above. 

Is it just us, or is Moyles looking more and more like Santa Claus each day?

We won't tell if you don't...

