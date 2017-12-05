WATCH: Chris Blocked The Toilet Sink And It Was Gross!

5 December 2017, 11:10

This makes for some pretty grim watching!

Chris had a little incident this morning when he blocked the sink in the mens' toilets with his beard hair.

Not one to leave things broken, he opted to get a plunger and try and unblock it himself. Unfortunately for Chris, what happened next is pretty grim... and poor Alfie got caught in the firing line!

Watch our video above.

