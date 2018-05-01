Chris Vs Pippa In T.Rex Costumes Is The Best Thing Ever

1 May 2018, 17:33

Watch our very own clash of the titans in Leicester Square.

There aren't many things that can bring an immediate smile to your face on a Tuesday afternoon, but this is one of them.

Chris and Pippa battled it out on Leicester Square dressed in giant T.Rex costumes in a bid to help a listener bag tickets to Peppa Pig world.

The pair were challenged by Dom to pick up as many "dinosaur eggs" as they could in a short amount of time, with hilarious results.

Watch our video and find out which dinosaur reigned victorious, and who became extinct! 

