Chris Vs Pippa In T.Rex Costumes Is The Best Thing Ever

Watch our very own clash of the titans in Leicester Square.

There aren't many things that can bring an immediate smile to your face on a Tuesday afternoon, but this is one of them.

Chris and Pippa battled it out on Leicester Square dressed in giant T.Rex costumes in a bid to help a listener bag tickets to Peppa Pig world.

The pair were challenged by Dom to pick up as many "dinosaur eggs" as they could in a short amount of time, with hilarious results.

Watch our video and find out which dinosaur reigned victorious, and who became extinct!