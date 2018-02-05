WATCH: Chris and Dom's parody of Barking is NEXT LEVEL

The duo have both taken a stab at their own version of the homegrown hit by Ramz - see if you can spot the difference.

If you’ve not heard 20-year-old rapper Ramz pay tribute to his London home of Barking, then you’re seriously missing out. It’s the best thing you’ll hear all year and it’s only February.

It was so good that Chris and Dom have both created their own versions of it.

And we’ve made a video for them both, YES.

You will not BELIEVE some of these rhymes.

Here’s the original for you to compare and contrast.