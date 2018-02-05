WATCH: Chris and Dom's parody of Barking is NEXT LEVEL

5 February 2018, 17:44

The duo have both taken a stab at their own version of the homegrown hit by Ramz - see if you can spot the difference.

If you’ve not heard 20-year-old rapper Ramz pay tribute to his London home of Barking, then you’re seriously missing out. It’s the best thing you’ll hear all year and it’s only February.

It was so good that Chris and Dom have both created their own versions of it.

And we’ve made a video for them both, YES.

You will not BELIEVE some of these rhymes.

Here’s the original for you to compare and contrast.

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom responds to Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton

WATCH: Dom Has Words For Jamie Theakston And Emma Bunton

The Burke Brothers Just Giving page

WATCH: The Burke Brothers Are Buzzing Over Their Car Money!

Dom talks banned piercings

WATCH: Chris & Dom's Body Piercing Chat Is Is WELL Awkward

Chris Moyles angry Heart Reverse Words

WATCH: Chris Isn't Happy Heart Played The Reverse Words Game

Dom and Chris shopping channel part 2

WATCH: Chris And Dom's Shopping Channel Is Back!

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast