WATCH: The Burke Brothers Are Buzzing Over Their Car Money!

2 February 2018, 12:56

Chris helped the twin brothers raise money for their first car on Just Giving, but there's just one catch...

The Burke brothers have a LOT to thank The Chris Moyles Show for. 

The twins from Selby tried to raise money for their very first car, and set out with a very humble target of 50 quid on their JustGiving page.

This of course totally got blown out of the water once it got promoted by Chris and the team, seeing them raise over £2,500.

If that wasn't enough, the 17-year-old college students became minor celebs- appearing on a video for their local paper The Selebian.

If only they could actually drive eh? 

Follow the story from the start here:

Photo and video credits: Radio X/Just Giving/The Selebian

