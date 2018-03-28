WATCH: Angry Lorraine Kelly Popped By Again & She Was Livid!

Moyles' impression of the nation's sweetheart is spot on!

Chris and the team have been having fun with impressions again this week, and who should pop up but angry Lorraine Kelly?

This time around, Lorraine's on the warpath because her coffee isn't up to scratch... Which is totally understandable when you consider how early she must start work.

It's not the first time she's kicked off, either!

Check out Chris Moyles' best impressions of the daytime TV host here:

And here...

And here...

Let's just say Chris REALLY loves pretending to be an angry Lorraine Kelly.

We love you really Lorraine!