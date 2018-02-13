WATCH: Andi Peters' Tossing Technique Is Second To None

The telly legend called in to give us his tips for Peters' Perfect Pancakes just in time for Pancake Day.

To celebrate Pancake Day, breakfast TV presenter Andi Peters called in to present his annual instalment of Peters' Perfect Pancakes.

Watch our video above.

It turns out when it comes to the best tossing tekkers, Andi says it's: "short, fast" "and all over very quickly".

Making pancakes isn't the only thing Andi Peters is great at. Turns out he'd probably make an ace Heart presenter too.

Watch his unofficial audition here: