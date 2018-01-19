WATCH: Chris Caught Alfie Singing & Played it Live On-Air

To be fair, she's really enjoying it!

Everyone's been caught doing some embarrassing singing when they thought no one was listening, but very few people can say they've then had it broadcast live on air.

Video editor Alfie was probably in the same boat as the rest of us... until this morning when Chris revealed he'd been secretly recording her all week.

Watch our video to hear some of the best.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.