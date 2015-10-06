WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X - Today’s Highlights (6 October 2015)

6th October 2015, 11:17

Rob DJ Is Back...

So many puns, so many catchphrases.

01:42

Rob DJ is back with his Monday night pub quiz (on a Tuesday morning, of course) and Dom and Dave reminisce about their old bands. PLUS: See Chris as you’ve never seen him before!

That’s right, the Monday Night Pub Quiz returns to Tuesday mornings as your Quizmaster Rob brings on the puns and the catchphrases…

 

Did you have a band when you were younger?

Both Dom and Dave did. Do you remember the sounds of Gutter Star? You should!

Dom and Dave talk teenage band years.

What band were you when you were younger?

03:27

 


LOOK AT THIS: Chris taking a crafty nap yesterday afternoon.

The question is: who took the photo?

