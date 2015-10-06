WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X - Today’s Highlights (6 October 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Rob DJ Is Back...
So many puns, so many catchphrases.
01:42
Rob DJ is back with his Monday night pub quiz (on a Tuesday morning, of course) and Dom and Dave reminisce about their old bands. PLUS: See Chris as you’ve never seen him before!
That’s right, the Monday Night Pub Quiz returns to Tuesday mornings as your Quizmaster Rob brings on the puns and the catchphrases…
Both Dom and Dave did. Do you remember the sounds of Gutter Star? You should!
Dom and Dave talk teenage band years.
What band were you when you were younger?
03:27
The question is: who took the photo?
Monday 3:23pm. If you need me, tough. I'm having a nap. #BackOnBreakfast pic.twitter.com/GQgFD8T7qJ
— Chris Moyles (@ChrisMoyles) October 5, 2015
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
