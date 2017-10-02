WATCH: Pippa Has A Message For Chris From A Surprise Guest

2 October 2017, 16:35

Pippa And Special Guest

Pippa’s been on a “WORK” trip to New York… and has met someone VERY interesting.

As you may have heard, Pippa has been on a “WORK” trip (honest) to New York to see Ed Sheeran and get locked in her own hotel room.

But she’s been sending more clips over across the weekend and has a little surprise for Chris!

First, she appears to be broadcasting from inside a toilet (!), now she has a very special surprise guest on Facetime…

Clue: it’s NOT Ed Sheeran. Watch the clip and find out.

