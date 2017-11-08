Pippa Just Met Toby's Dad, Chris Tarrant, Live On-Air!

8 November 2017, 10:57

The legendary DJ and TV personality gave Pippa some pretty sage advice about his son.

Today saw Toby surprise Pippa with a very special guest live on-air... his dad Chris Tarrant.

When it came to Pippa making a good impression, it seems she didn't have to try too hard, as the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire legend reckons she's too good for his son anyway!

Awkward!

Watch our video and listen to their chat above. 

We suppose that's payback for making Toby take herbal viagra yesterday...

Remind yourself of what happened here:

Trending On Radio X

Kasabian Serge Pizzorno live 2017

WATCH: Serge Pizzorno Reveals Kasabian's Biggest New Tune

The Wombats press image 2017

LISTEN: The Wombats Announce New Album & Single

Foo Fighters 2017

Foo Fighters For Download Paris 2018

Rolling Stones press 2017

Looks Like The Rolling Stones Will Play The UK After All...

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Toby takes Chinese herbal pill on air

WATCH: So Toby Took An "Irresistible" Chinese Herbal Pill...

The Pippa and Toby show

WATCH: Chris Has A Great Idea For When Toby Covers Him

Ross Kemp and Chris Moyles

WATCH: Ross Kemp Has Had Some Scary Moments Behind Bars!

Shaun Ryder talks about Dare

WATCH: Shaun Ryder Tells The Story Behind Gorillaz's Dare

Pippa's Halloween Tenable

WATCH: Pippa's Halloween Tenable Went Down Pretty Badly...

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast