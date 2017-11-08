Pippa Just Met Toby's Dad, Chris Tarrant, Live On-Air!

The legendary DJ and TV personality gave Pippa some pretty sage advice about his son.

Today saw Toby surprise Pippa with a very special guest live on-air... his dad Chris Tarrant.

When it came to Pippa making a good impression, it seems she didn't have to try too hard, as the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire legend reckons she's too good for his son anyway!

Awkward!

Watch our video and listen to their chat above.

We suppose that's payback for making Toby take herbal viagra yesterday...

Remind yourself of what happened here: