A Listener Spotted Toby And Pippa In Leicester Square

1 March 2018, 14:21

And of course, Chris imagined exactly what went down.

A listener sent in a text to share the moment she bumped into Toby Tarrant outside work and asked for a selfie. 

But lucky Lou from Plymouth got a two for one celeb spot as she ended up seeing Pippa waving through the window. 

As always, Chris gave us his impression of what that would have looked (and sounded) like.. And obviously it's completely 100% spot on... probably.

Watch our video above. 

