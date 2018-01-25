Leeds United's new crest has caused MAYHEM…

25 January 2018, 10:08

Rob DJ is LIVID about Leeds United's new crest but he has a strong solution...

You may have seen the new crest that's been designed for Leeds United. It's attracted a LOT of criticism on social media. 

And some of the harshest criticism has been from our very own Rob DJ:

But he's got a solution and has told Chris Moyles all about it... Watch the clip and see what you think.

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris and Dom Teleshopping still

WATCH: Chris & Dom's Teleshopping Channel Is The Best Thing Ever
Dom, Matt, Whoopee Cushion Game

WATCH: Dom Plays The Whoopee Or Sound Effects Game

Chris Moyles Show 23 January 2017

Heart Breakfast With HAPPY ANGRY Jamie Theakston

Andi Peters goes all Heart on Radio X

WATCH: Andi Peters Just Auditioned On Radio X

Pippa gets excited over her dingbat

WATCH: Pippa Was SO Excited About Her Dingbat

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast