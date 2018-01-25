Leeds United's new crest has caused MAYHEM…

Rob DJ is LIVID about Leeds United's new crest but he has a strong solution...

You may have seen the new crest that's been designed for Leeds United. It's attracted a LOT of criticism on social media.

And some of the harshest criticism has been from our very own Rob DJ:

Calling all football fans sign this to help all Leeds fans out or it could happen to your club!! @ChrisMoyles https://t.co/wQVftduzKC — Rob DJ (@Real_RobDJ) January 24, 2018

It’s a disgrace @LUFC fans do not want it!! https://t.co/mXJZXbvIF2 — Rob DJ (@Real_RobDJ) January 24, 2018

But he's got a solution and has told Chris Moyles all about it... Watch the clip and see what you think.