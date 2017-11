INTRODUCING: Micky Flanagan... The Rag n'Bone Man!

Here’s the first glimpse a brand new sitcom with Micky Flanagan (and his talking horse!)

Comedian Micky Flanagan was today’s guest on The Chris Moyles Show.

He was in the process of trying to describe the old Cockney classic singalong “My Old Man” when Chris came up with an idea for a brand new sitcom of the same name.

You’ll love it! It’ll run and run…