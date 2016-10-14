You need to hear Dom's Henry Kelly impression

14th October 2016, 15:50

Dom's version of Going For Gold is perfect.

Going For Gold. What a show. But when it goes through the Dominic Byrne filter it gets even better. Get ready to meet a host of contestants from around the world and, of course, our presenter Henry Kelly.
Dom: Going For Gold

Who knew Dom did such a good Henry Kelly impression?...

02:36

