Watch the Chris Moyles Show win the EuroMillions live on the radio!

5th May 2016, 12:10

It's everyone's dream to win the lottery, and apparently dreams can come true!

Chris Moyles

Watch the Chris Moyles Show win the EuroMillions live on the radio!

Surely not? A very kind and generous listener sent in a lottery ticket for the guys to play with. Chris and the team were VERY excited to read through the numbers, but they didn't expect this to happen.
Play

Watch us win the EuroMillions live on the radio!

03:01

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X