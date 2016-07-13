WATCH: Why You Shouldn't Use The Phrase H**p D*y At Radio X

13th July 2016, 14:38

It's Wednesday at Radio X, so Happy Hu... Oh no wait a minute, that phrase is banned.

Hump Day on the Chris Moyles Show

There's a certain phrase concerning Wednesday that is forbidden in the Radio X studio - as Dave Masterman and Phil Clifton have discovered - to their cost.

Watch what happens.

Happy H*** Day, everyone!

Whatever you do, don't say the "H" word in the Radio X studio!

01:02

