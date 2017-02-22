WATCH: Who's Inside Chris Moyles' Mystery Stromtrooper?

For Chris's birthday, the team and O2 got him an OFFICIAL Star Wars Stormtrooper outfit. But who's the celebrity inside it?

Chris Moyles Show Mystery Stormtrooper

O2 have partnered with The Chris Moyles Show to bring you an additional event during BRITs week with War Child. To celebrate Chris Moyles' Birthday on Wednesday 22 February, the breakfast show will come LIVE from the O2 Forum Kentish Town between 6.30 and 10am. 

The show - presented in front of a live audience - featured some very nice presents for Chris, one of which was an amazing official Star Wars Stormtrooper outfit, given by the Radio X team and O2. 

But which celebrity friend of Chris was inside the iconic white costume? Watch the live clip and find out...

O2 have supported War Child since 2009 -  2017 will be the third year partnering to support a series of live music events as part of BRITs week.

War Child's aim is to to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in war. Find out more about the charity here .

War Child BRITs Week together with O2   gives fans the opportunity to see the biggest names in music in intimate venues across London, all while raising money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war. 

O2 War Child logo

