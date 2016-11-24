Who Remembers This Amazing Cartoon?

24th November 2016, 17:43

Chris and the team have revamped the classic He-Man cartoon!

HeDave

There are a lot of great cartoons from back in the day, and He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe has got to be one of the best. But this morning Chris and the team brought it into 2016.

We present to you - He-Dave! This is amazing.

You can watch the clip below.

Play

Who remembers this amazing cartoon??

Who knew that Dave was the star of a cartoon!?

01:05

