WATCH: Who Chris And Andy Peters Bumped Into Will Blow Your Mind

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Chris and Andi Peters bumped into the BEST person yesterday! CLANG! ?
But will Dominic guess who it is first?
03:03
But will Dominic guess who it is first?
Chris and his showbiz pal Andy Peters met for lunch yesterday and bumped into a celebrity.
But can you guess who it is? More to the point, can DOM guess who it is?
And did they go and say hello, yes or no? All will be revealed if you watch the video…
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook