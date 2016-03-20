The Chris Moyles Show - When Dave Masterman met Craig David

20th March 2016, 06:00

We've all wanted to meet Craig David, and yesterday Dave got VERY lucky.

Chris Moyles

When Dave Masterman met Craig David...

Whilst Dave was preparing for today's show yesterday a certain R&B star walked past and said hello. Suffice to say, he was very pleased. But what's more amazing is how long it took Dave to even mention it! Madness.

