WATCH: What Would Dom And Chris Spend A Lottery Win On?

20th October 2016, 11:54

Chris asks Dom: “Last night, you won £25 million. What do you do with it?”

Dominic Byrne National Lottery

Dom chooses a house, a nice car… fine fine. Then what? Holiday? Private jet? Sure.

But how extravagant would Chris’s millionaire lifestyle be?

It’s all a case of priorities.

04:17

