Do You Know What Peeling The Label Off Your Beer Bottle Means?

Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Chris and the team seem to have stumbled upon an urban myth.
Chris and the team always tackle the big topics when it comes to their show, and today was no different.
So, do you know what peeling the labels off your beer bottles means? Dave and Pippa seemed pretty clued up. But Chris was horrified!
You can watch the video below.
Do you peel the labels off your beer bottles?
Chronic masturbation vs peeling the labels off beer bottles...
01:45
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
