WATCH: What Are You Doing, MC Hammer? It Sounds Weird!

23rd November 2016, 10:55

Do you want to hear some MC Hammer? It’s not what you’d expect…

Chris Moyles show 23 November 2016

Some new MC Hammer? Yes please! There’s something a bit strange about this track, though…

A baffled Dave asks: “Why is he rolling Rs that aren’t even Rs?

"It sounds like he has a Refresher stuck in the back of his throat,” Dom adds.

“Does it not sound awesome?” asks Chris.

Have a listen and decide for yourself…

Play

What are you doing, MC Hammer? It sounds weird...

"It sounds like he has a refresher stuck in the back of his throat!"

01:42

