WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X: Week 5 Highlights

Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
This week, we welcomed Fay Kadel back into the studio, the show transported it to LBC for one day only, plus there were incredible impressions of James Brown and Jamesh Bond. Relive all the best bits here!
Chris meets Faye Kadel
(Geddit?)
04:58
Dom + Vin Diesel = Bromance
When Dom met Vin...
05:53
Introducing (bad) James Brown
Can't. Stop. Laughing.
02:42
Dom's fake laugh will make you laugh...
Guaranteed.
02:28
BREAKING NEWS: Chris Moyles has Globophobia
(Or fear of balloons to you and me)
01:51
Let's 'shave' the world together...
I've been expecting you, Mr Bond.
02:36
The Chris Moyles Show...on LBC??
That's Leeds, Bradford, Cupcakes, right?
03:19
Dom just doesn't get 'The Walking Dead'...
Apparently they're all dead.
02:38
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
