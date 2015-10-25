WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X: Week 5 Highlights

This week, we welcomed Fay Kadel back into the studio, the show transported it to LBC for one day only, plus there were incredible impressions of James Brown and Jamesh Bond. Relive all the best bits here!

Fay Kadel returns to the show… and it’s lovely to have “her” back.. Play Chris meets Faye Kadel (Geddit?) 04:58 Dom meets Vin Diesel… and it goes very well! Play Dom + Vin Diesel = Bromance When Dom met Vin... 05:53 Can you do a bad impression of James Brown, The Godfather of Soul? Dom and Chris can. Play Introducing (bad) James Brown Can't. Stop. Laughing. 02:42

Dom’s unleashes his deadly fake laugh. You will join in. You will. Play Dom's fake laugh will make you laugh... Guaranteed. 02:28 Chris has globophobia. What’s that, exactly? Play BREAKING NEWS: Chris Moyles has Globophobia (Or fear of balloons to you and me) 01:51 Check out the terrifying new James Bond villain... Play Let's 'shave' the world together... I've been expecting you, Mr Bond. 02:36 The Chris Moyles Show…. on LBC? Play The Chris Moyles Show...on LBC?? That's Leeds, Bradford, Cupcakes, right? 03:19 Dom doesn’t understand the intricacies of The Walking Dead. Play Dom just doesn't get 'The Walking Dead'... Apparently they're all dead. 02:38