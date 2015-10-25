WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X: Week 5 Highlights

25th October 2015, 06:00

This week, we welcomed Fay Kadel back into the studio, the show transported it to LBC for one day only, plus there were incredible impressions of James Brown and Jamesh Bond. Relive all the best bits here!

Chris Moyles Show Week 5

Fay Kadel returns to the show… and it’s lovely to have “her” back..

Chris meets Faye Kadel

(Geddit?)

04:58

 

Dom meets Vin Diesel… and it goes very well!

Dom + Vin Diesel = Bromance

When Dom met Vin...

05:53

 

Can you do a bad impression of James Brown, The Godfather of Soul? Dom and Chris can.

Introducing (bad) James Brown

Can't. Stop. Laughing.

02:42

 


Dom’s unleashes his deadly fake laugh. You will join in. You will.

Dom's fake laugh will make you laugh...

Guaranteed.

02:28

 

Chris has globophobia. What’s that, exactly?

BREAKING NEWS: Chris Moyles has Globophobia

(Or fear of balloons to you and me)

01:51

 

 

Check out the terrifying new James Bond villain...

Let's 'shave' the world together...

I've been expecting you, Mr Bond.

02:36

  

The Chris Moyles Show…. on LBC?

 

The Chris Moyles Show...on LBC??

That's Leeds, Bradford, Cupcakes, right?

03:19

 

Dom doesn’t understand the intricacies of The Walking Dead.

Dom just doesn't get 'The Walking Dead'...

Apparently they're all dead.

02:38

