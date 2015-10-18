WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Week 4 Highlights

18th October 2015, 17:46

This week saw us welcome Steve Coogan and a whole host of celebrity guests into the studio (possibly); we tried to imagine the show taking place without Chris; and could we solve the mystery of Warwick Davis's stolen caravan?

Steve Coogan Chris Moyles Show

Steve Coogan talks growing old gracefully...

and the perils of bad tattoos.
 
Steve Coogan gets the team worried for a second...

Find out why Steve Coogan promises not to swear on the radio

Chris drops the "C" bomb on live radio yet again...

...but it's not what you think, honest.

Chris drops the "C" word yet again live on Radio X...

It's not what you think, honest.

What would happen if Chris was off sick?

The team try a dry run... and it's not pretty.

What would happen if Chris was ever off ill?

The ‘alternative’ Radio X Breakfast Show, if Chris was ever off ill. It ain’t pretty…

Can Chris help Warwick Davis find his stolen caravan?

Live drama on the show - watch it unfold.

Let's help Warick Davis get his caravan back!

Chris and team talk to Warwick Davis about his stolen caravan. Can you help?

It's Dave's birthday...

...so here are some "celebrity guests" to wish him well.

 

Dave celebrates his birthday...

...with some very special guests giving him messages. But who could they be?

