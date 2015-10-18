WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Week 4 Highlights

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
This week saw us welcome Steve Coogan and a whole host of celebrity guests into the studio (possibly); we tried to imagine the show taking place without Chris; and could we solve the mystery of Warwick Davis's stolen caravan?
Steve Coogan gets the team worried for a second...
Find out why Steve Coogan promises not to swear on the radio
00:49
...but it's not what you think, honest.
Chris drops the "C" word yet again live on Radio X...
It's not what you think, honest.
01:11
The team try a dry run... and it's not pretty.
What would happen if Chris was ever off ill?
The ‘alternative’ Radio X Breakfast Show, if Chris was ever off ill. It ain’t pretty…
04:19
Live drama on the show - watch it unfold.
Let's help Warick Davis get his caravan back!
Chris and team talk to Warwick Davis about his stolen caravan. Can you help?
04:41
...so here are some "celebrity guests" to wish him well.
Dave celebrates his birthday...
...with some very special guests giving him messages. But who could they be?
03:14
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
